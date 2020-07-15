BARTOW CO (CBS46)—Officials in a Georgia county have increased staffing levels at its emergency operations center after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to a press release from Bartow County officials, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in Bartow County.
In addition, Cartersville Medical Center reported they are seeing an increase in admissions due to COVID-19.
The latest numbers from the Cartersville Medical Center indicated at least 21 patients are being treated at the hospital for COVID-19.
Also, the release stated, Bartow County officials are working with leaders from the faith-based community “to ensure that measures are being taken to ensure that social distancing and best practices are being sought to prevent further spread of the virus.”
The Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Clarence Brown Conference Center located at 5450 GA-20 in Cartersville.
People can get tested Monday-Saturday; however the site will be closed on Saturday, July 18th.
Confirmed cases and information related to COVID-19 in Bartow County, as well as other counties in the State of Georgia can be viewed at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.