MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The death of former Commission Chairman Tim Lee on Sunday left Cobb County leaders filled with shock and sadness.
“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners and all county staff, we express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Lee family,” Cobb Commissioner Chairman Mike Boyce said. “The county has lost a true leader and statesman who will long be remembered for his accomplishments and love of Cobb County."
County Manager Rob Hosack echoed those sentiments. “From his humble beginnings as a homeowner activist through his service as a district commissioner and the chairman, Tim Lee was always willing to listen and try to find common ground,” Hosack said.
Commissioner Bob Ott, who served alongside Lee for many years, said, “Tim guided Cobb County through some difficult economic times. His love for our county was seen from his early days as a commissioner and was even more evident when he became chairman. He always wanted the best for Cobb, and it is a true tragedy his life has been cut short.”
Lee served in various community and civic groups before winning election as a district commissioner. He became Chairman of the Board of Commissioners in 2010 and served in that position until 2017.
Flags at all county-run facilities will fly at half-staff through the former Chairman’s burial.
