COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Cobb County leaders are scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to hire a company to perform independent air quality testing near a facility that has released a cancer-causing gas into the air for years.
Sterigenics, located off Plant Atkinson Road near Smyrna, uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. Company leaders acknowledge that the facility released thousands of pounds of the compound into the air for years but say the company has reduced its emissions significantly since 2016. That’s the same year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determined that ethylene oxide causes cancer in humans.
The public was largely unaware of the toxins being released into their community until WebMD released an article exposing what the EPA and the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection Division already knew: Sterigenics and another company called BD in Covington reported releasing dangerous levels of the gas into the air for two decades.
People who live near both plants began to mobilize, some demanding independent air quality testing.
Cobb County leaders have a proposal on the table to split the $79,200 cost of air quality testing with the city of Smyrna. A separate proposal is being presented to the city of Atlanta for its consideration.
Cobb County commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. in downtown Marietta. The proposal for air quality testing is one of the agenda items.
