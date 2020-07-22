GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County commissioners are hoping a new facility will make the county the destination for small business.
The county commissioners voted on Tuesday to renovate a building that will be used to house a new entrepreneurial center.
The Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center will provide entrepreneurs with: instruction, workshops, coaching, peer learning, connections to customers and capital, and market research, plus membership opportunities that include co-working space and offices, according to county officials.
“Gwinnett has always strived to be a welcoming place for business, and this is the next logical step,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash. “We want to help small business succeed. There may be someone in Lawrenceville or Suwanee who has an idea that could be the next Amazon or Microsoft. The GEC can help those people with the necessary nuts and bolts of business to flourish. The GEC will be a point of entry into the entrepreneur network for all Gwinnett small business when they need help and may not know where to turn. It’s good for them and it’s good for Gwinnett.”
The $1.5 million center will be located on Perry Street in Lawrenceville and will actively recruiting owners from low-to-moderate income households, as well as minority owners.
In addition, county officials reported Gwinnett County is in talks with Georgia Gwinnett College about partnering with its business school to operate the center under county direction.
The center is set to open later this year.
