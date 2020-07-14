BARROW CO (CBS46)—Barrow County officials are working to determine the impact of a computer system hack throughout the counties’ computer network.
According to a press release, the county experienced disruption of certain county operations after a network intrusion by “sophisticated cyber-criminals”.
“County technology experts have been working diligently with nationally-recognized cyber-security experts to restore normal operations as soon as possible. Barrow County places the utmost importance on its network and system security. At this time, the County is not aware of any unauthorized disclosure of personal data or financial information”, the release stated.
