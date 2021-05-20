FULTON CO (CBS46)—Fulton County officials announced the completion of a construction project that is expected to reduce flooding during heavy rains.
According to a county spokesperson, the Fulton County Public Works Department completed work on a 60-inch, 1,000-foot-long underground pipe along Azalea Drive and Riverside Drive in Roswell. Restoration of the pipe is part of the county’s efforts to reduce both flooding and sewer spills during heavy rains.
"We are so pleased to announce the completion of this project,” said Fulton County District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann. “When Fulton County became aware of the flooding issues plaguing the area, we went to work immediately to not only address the issue, but to find a solution. We now have a plan in place that will assist in alleviating the problem, keep residents safe, and the area beautiful.”
The $1.6 million construction project involved inserting a vinyl substance into the old pipe to create a new pipe. A machine then allowed workers to reach the old pipe without having to dig it up, said a Fulton County spokesperson.
Additionally, county workers replaced 18 manhole covers in the area. The old cast iron covers were replaced with new manhole covers made out of high-density polyethylene, a vinyl type substance designed to prevent surface water from flowing into the sewer system.
“Our goal is to control the inflow and infiltration of our sewer system,” said Fulton County Public Works Director David Clark. “Restoration of the underground pipe and installation of the new manholes are just part of the ongoing process we have to reduce the inflow of unwanted water into our sewer system along Azalea and Riverside Drive. We know this is important work. Not only are we the first municipal in the state to install these new manholes, but our restoration of the pipe is the second-largest spiral winding project in the U.S.”
The new manhole covers cost taxpayers $84,000, county officials said.
