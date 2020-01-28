DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County officials are asking for the public's input on the moratorium the county imposed on small box stores in the county.
Earlier this month, CBS46 covered a county commissioners’ decision to impose a 45-day moratorium on box stores until they can determine how to handle the influx.
County commissioners said a surplus of Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General stores are not only attracting crime but also creating a "food desert" in 20-percent of the county where there are few grocery stores serving fresh fruits and vegetables.
During Tuesday’s hearing, commissioners agreed to extend the moratorium to 180 days after hearing from the public.
