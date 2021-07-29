ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Fulton County Marshal’s Office sent out an urgent message to Fulton County residents.
The warning comes as the CDC is slated to end its eviction moratorium on July 31.
A spokesperson said anyone facing eviction after the moratorium should start making arrangements as soon as possible.
Fulton County Marshals are responsible for enforcing evictions in the county.
An official said in a Facebook post, “If you have received this notice on your door or had a judgment entered against you in landlord-tenant court, please make the accommodations to vacate the premises.”
The representative went on to say, “As of now, the CDC Order is slated to expire on July 31, 2021, and to prevent your personal belongings from being subject to theft or the elements, we encourage you to make arrangements accordingly.”
An Atlanta attorney told CBS46’s Crystal Bui, “if someone has a ‘dispossessory warrant’ – meaning an eviction warrant – filed and approved by the court, the sheriff or marshal can begin executing those evictions, immediately.”
According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, more than 6.5 million U.S. renter households are currently behind on rent.
To find an agency offering rental assistance for anyone who may have fallen behind on rent payments due to the COVID-19, please click here.
