GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County provided the public with an update on how it says the county is spending taxpayers’ dollars to combat COVID-19.
According to a press release, the county has awarded more than $13.3 million to 104 nonprofits and faith-based agencies in the first round of its COVID-19 nonprofit funding.
In May of this year, the county announced funding was available to nonprofit agencies through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
The county reported 124 organizations filed 145 applications seeking more than $67 million in CARES funding.
Grants were awarded in two categories: assistance for community needs and assistance for nonprofits.
“We value the services provided throughout our community by our nonprofit and faith-based partners,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash. “They are helping us respond to immediate local needs related to the pandemic. They are tackling a multitude of issues throughout the County from the overwhelming impact of COVID-19 on residents and nonprofit service providers.”
According to the county, assistance for community needs focused on emergency food assistance, housing and utility assistance, healthcare services, childcare, transportation, education and other needs.
Grants for nonprofit assistance addressed increased staffing needs, medical and personal protection equipment and supplies, and facility and technology enhancements.
The full list of awards for the first round of funding is available on the Gwinnett County website at http://gcga.us/gwinnettgrants.
A second round of CARES Act applications for nonprofits will be released on the county's website on Aug. 10 and must be completed by Aug. 28.
People currently in need of additional help or other services should call the Gwinnett Coalition Helpline at 770-995-3339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.