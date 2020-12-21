DeKalb County received a multi-million-dollar grant to help lessen the COVID-19 spread as residents head to the polls during the upcoming Senate runoff.
According to a press release, the county received a $4.6 million grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, marking the second major award granted to the county’s elections office.
The donation will be used to help fund temporary staffing, personal protective equipment (PPE), election-related equipment, and “other items to enhance the voting experience and expand resources available to the department.”
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said, “This is another win for DeKalb County as we launch our early voting locations, prepare for large numbers of absentee ballots and host the runoff elections on Jan. 5.”
“After a historic number of absentee and early voters in November, we are preparing ourselves for a record turnout for this runoff election. The entire world will be watching Georgia and I am confident DeKalb County will rise to the occasion.”
DeKalb County officials noted the grant will allow staffers to increase cleaning at voter facilities, which will help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
“With more than 2,000 workers scheduled to support the entire runoff election, this grant will provide critical funding to make sure we have a safe, secure and worry-free election for all voters,” said Erica Hamilton, director of DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections.
“This grant is instrumental as we anticipate a high-volume turnout for advance and absentee voting while still offering 190 location for people to cast their ballots on Election Day.”
