A metro Atlanta court system has cancelled in-person court appearances due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
According to a press release, due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Recorder’s Court of Gwinnett County is not conducting in-person court appearances for the month of January.
“Recorder’s Court will continue to use virtual meeting platforms to dispose of negotiated cases and other matters agreed to by all parties”, the press release stated.
Courtroom officials are asking all persons represented by counsel to contact their attorney with questions.
Attorneys and defendants not represented by counsel may contact the Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office at 770-822-8300 to discuss their cases.
Gwinnett County Recorder’s Court hears cases ranging from traffic violations to ordinance and zoning disputes.
This comes as Cobb County also announced it is restricting in-person hearings due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
