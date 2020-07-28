COBB CO (CBS46)—Cobb County officials have announced a program to help train unemployed workers and help business owners get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cobb County officials have issued $1 million in CARES Act funding to CobbWorks, a private not-for-profit organization operating as WorkSource Cobb.
According to a press release, “This project aims to strengthen the Cobb County economy by providing resources and services to residents and employers during this tough economic downturn. The grant will be used to provide a robust Economic Recovery and Humanitarian Assistance Project to more than 230 Cobb residents and employers.”
The project will focus on training the unemployed for high career fields such as: healthcare, IT, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics.
In the short term, eligible individuals receive education, training and employment services focusing on high-wage, short-term training programs including apprenticeship models.
Participants will also have access to supportive services such as childcare and transportation.
Long term support addresses employment retention and homelessness mitigation through rent assistance.
Additionally, to aid employers in the wake of a slow economic recovery and encourage hiring, employers can receive assistance with talent recruitment and talent sourcing and 50 percent wage reimbursement for all eligible new hires, up to $5,000 per new hire.
Residents or employers interested in participating in the program can call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org.
