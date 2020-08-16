DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County is urging motorists and businesses to prepare for traffic congestion while crews repair a major sewer pipe.
Officials said Malone Drive will be closed for construction near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from August 19 to October 15.
Local traffic will have access to Malone Drive from Peachtree Road.
“Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closures. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers”, according to DeKalb officials.
A county spokesperson noted the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service countywide.
