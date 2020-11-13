DeKalb County announced its plans to assist residents facing food insecurity this upcoming Thanksgiving.
According to a county spokesperson, the county will host three drive-through food distribution events on Saturday, November 21.
DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a ham or turkey.
Each event will start at 10 a.m.,and they are all first come, first serve.
• Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
• James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
• New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038
The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce, turkey and ham.
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.
