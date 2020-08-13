DEKALB CO (CBS46)—A DeKalb County commissioner will host a virtual memorial for DeKalb residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
According to a press release, County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host the virtual event on August 24.
The event, titled “I Am My Brothers/Sisters Keeper: Wear A Mask”, will offer victim’s families an opportunity to send in a photo of their loved one to be display during the event. The virtual memorial will be broadcast on the county’s television network.
“We must honor those who have lost their life to this terrible virus, while encouraging other in our community to protect one another by wearing a mask,” Commissioner Davis Johnson said.
According to DeKalb County officials, more than 200 DeKalb residents have died from COVID-19.
Families wishing to include their loved one in the tribute should submit the name, photo, and the birth and death date of their loved one to mdjohnson@dekalbcountyga.gov by Friday, August 21, at noon.
Additional details on how to view the event will be shared in the coming weeks, county officials noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.