DeKalb County leaders announced a grant to help workers displaced due to COVID-19.
According to officials, the county set aside $1 million for 650 DeKalb County residents who are participants in the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program.
The grant will provide a one-time payment of $1500 for eligible students to cover living expenses including mortgage assistance, food, transportation, utilities and other living expenses.
The first payments will go out as early as Friday, December 11.
The county has already identified 246 DeKalb County residents who will be eligible for the $1500 grant.
“The Pathway Initiative offers financial assistance that covers living expenses for these students while in the training and retraining programs to transition to occupations in growing industries in the county and region,” said CEO Thurmond.
“With the support of the Board of Commissioners, the county has been working diligently to help the many individuals and families dealing with record job loss, food insecurity, and threats to their physical and economic health.”
Eligible students must meet the following criteria:
- DeKalb County Residents, 18 years and older who have lost their job due to the pandemic
- May or may not be receiving unemployment benefits currently
- Must be in an in-demand occupation such as Information Technology, Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing or Business Technology and attending an institution on the State’s Eligible Training Provider List
For more information on this initiative, as well as other DeKalb County COVID-19 related resources, please contact Chanell Davis at dwprogram@dekalbcountyga.gov.
