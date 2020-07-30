DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County officials are preparing to kick off a massive food distribution and back to school event this weekend.
The drive-thru event will take places at three different locations.
Officials noted there will be enough food and supplies to assist a total of 2,400 families.
“As parents prepare to send students back to school, we want to help support families with healthy food options and school supplies,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We want students and parents to be prepared for success during this unprecedented school year.”
The first-come, first-serve festivities will take place Saturday, August 1, at 10 a.m.
Each resident will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of frozen chicken hind quarters, along with school supplies and COVID-19 Care Kits.
The COVID Care Baskets will take place at:
• Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
• James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
• Tahoe Village Shopping Plaza, 4604 East Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston GA 30021
The event is a partnership between DeKalb County Government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
The county has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite the initiatives.
For more information about DeKalb County’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.
