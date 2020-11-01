DEKALB CO (CBS46)—The DeKalb County Sheriff’s units worked to ensure sex offenders complied with state laws on Halloween.
According to a county official, the sheriff’s office conducted 471 address verifications for registered sex offenders during Halloween.
The official noted “annually, the agency deploys its specialized teams of deputies and investigators throughout DeKalb County to monitor registered sex offenders and sexual predators.”
The unit verifies sex offenders’ addresses and they process felony warrants for offenders who failed to register as a sex offender.
During Saturday’s sweep, deputies arrested four individuals for failing to register as a sex offender.
According to the sheriff’s office, “registered sex offenders in DeKalb County who are considered dangerous predators are required to wear ankle monitors that are tracked by satellite, and they should not respond to trick-or-treat visitors or leave their residences during the Halloween event. “
