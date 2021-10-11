ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 31-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife have been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering a two-year-old child who was in their care.
The couple is accused of causing traumatic injury to the toddler's brain and other internal organs, ultimately resulting in the young girl's death.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Juan and Nancy Martinez Monday morning and charged the two with Felony Murder and first-degree Cruelty to Children after detectives found the child's body on Sunday, Oct. 10.
According to the preliminary investigation, the acts of violence against 2-year-old Valeria Jordon Garfias happened between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The young victim was in the couple’s care at their residence on the 2,000 block of Bennett Circle while her parents were at work.
Hall County Fire Services transported Valeria to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a medical call was placed at around 1:50 p.m. The child was then flown to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital where she later died.
The accused killers are being held without bond. Valeria's body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
An investigation remains ongoing.
