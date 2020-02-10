ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The young couple accused of killing a Clark Atlanta University student appeared before a Fulton County judge Monday afternoon for a plea hearing.
Sitting in the courtroom, the siblings and family of Alexis Crawford watched the accused killers walk into court. It was the family's first time seeing the two in court in person.
Former Clark Atlanta student Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend Barron Brantley pleaded not guilty to murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assaults, false imprisonment and concealing the death of another. Brantley is also charged with aggravated sodomy for allegedly sexually assaulting Alexis Crawford four days prior to her murder.
Atlanta Police say that both Jones and Brantley already confessed to killing Crawford and dumping her body in a Decatur park. Police say Jones led them to Crawford's body.
Still at Monday's hearing, both entered 'not guilty' pleas and waived arraignment.
Crawford family spokesperson Markel Hutchins said, "Neither Barron Brantley or Jordyn Jones should ever see the light of day." He said the not guilty pleas were more a sign of legal proceedings than innocence.
"The moral thing for them to do, the right thing for them to do would be for them to accept legal responsibility," Hutchins said after the hearing.
Jones is represented by former Atlanta City Attorney Clifford Hardwick IV. He asked for all evidence in the case be made available in the next six weeks. Brantley is being represented by the Fulton County Public Defender's Office. His attorney asked for evidence to be handed over as well.
Jordyn Jones, who is from Auburn Hills, Michigan, had four family friends in attendance at the hearing.
One family friend told CBS46 that Jones family is "completely devastated by this."
He said Jones' parents were high school sweethearts who have been married for 30 years. He said Jones' father is a deacon in his Detroit-area church. He said the family had "no indication" that Jordyn could be involved in a murder and described the situation as her "parent's worst nightmare."
Brantley and Jones are scheduled to appear in court again on March 30.
