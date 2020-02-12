JEFFERSON, Ga. (CBS46) - South Jackson County couple are in jail facing felony charges for taking $20,000 from an elderly man.
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Darren Jacob Wright and 22-year-old Katelyn Deanna Wright of Athens, Georgia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the pair after investigating a report of money stolen from an elderly man Tuesday.
Investigators recovered most of the cash stolen. Two vehicles purchased with the money were also recovered. The Wrights were charged with felony theft by taking. They were taken to the Jackson County jail.
