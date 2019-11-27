CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Calhoun couple is facing a multitude of charges including sexual exploitation of a minor after a concerned citizen tipped off local deputies to alleged inappropriate activity.
Calhoun deputies arrested Charlie William Wright Jr. on Nov. 18 at his home in the 300 block of Beamer Circle. He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor child, possession of child porn, child molestation, and aggravated sodomy.
During an investigation, homemade porn involving a two-year-old child was located. In 2005 Wright was also convicted of sexual battery, but was able to negotiate a plea deal with a five-year sentence.
Ruth Ann Grace Newport, Wright's companion, was seen in the videos, however she was already in custody on an unrelated drug charge.
She has been charged with sexual exploitation of minor children, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sodomy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.