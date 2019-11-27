Ruth Newport and Charlie Wright, Jr.

(R-L): Ruth Ann Grace Newport and Charlie William Wright, Jr. are accused of exploiting a minor.

CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Calhoun couple is facing a multitude of charges including sexual exploitation of a minor after a concerned citizen tipped off local deputies to alleged inappropriate activity.

Calhoun deputies arrested Charlie William Wright Jr. on Nov. 18 at his home in the 300 block of Beamer Circle. He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor child, possession of child porn, child molestation, and aggravated sodomy.

During an investigation, homemade porn involving a two-year-old child was located. In 2005 Wright was also convicted of sexual battery, but was able to negotiate a plea deal with a five-year sentence.

Ruth Ann Grace Newport, Wright's companion, was seen in the videos, however she was already in custody on an unrelated drug charge.

She has been charged with sexual exploitation of minor children, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sodomy.

