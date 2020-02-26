HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Hall County pair is behind bars after they were found with various drugs and weapons in Gainesville Monday, police said.
MANS Task Force Officers and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit arrested Joshua R. Shultz, 38, and Jamie Shultz, both of Gainesville during a search warrant at their home at the 3000 block of Red Bird Circle in Gainesville.
According to police, the pair was in possession of more than 18 pounds of marijuana, along with hashish, more than 28 grams of THC/oil extract, psilocybin mushrooms, and two grams of cocaine.
Investigators also seized more than 175 narcotic pills including; Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and MDMA, multiple bags of THC infused candy, a money counting machine, digital scales, packaging materials, ledgers, drug related objects and paraphernalia, 30 firearms, a bullet proof vest, and a large amount of ammunition.
The approximate street value of the seized narcotics was well in excess of $80,000. Officers also found more than $10,000 in suspected cash drug proceeds. Both suspects were booked into the Hall County Jail.
A complete list of charges for the suspects can be found here. No further arrests are anticipated in this case.
