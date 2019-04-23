STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) A Stone Mountain man is facing a dozen charges after police say he plowed his car into a local Marine Corp veteran and his wife as they jogged along the Chattahoochee River.
The couple says it’s been the hardest few weeks of their lives.
“He definitely changed our lives forever, it’s a lot. I try to be positive as much as I can, but when you can’t do things with your kids, we can’t even go outside, it’s really a lot, our world is definitely upside down right now,” said Jill Phelps.
Jill and Devon Phelps are slowly recovering at home after sustaining serious injuries back in March.
“It’s probably one of the most difficult things I’ve been through in my life,” added Jill.
They both broke multiple bones and suffered countless injuries. Police say Khianii Jackson was behind the wheel and on his cell phone at the time of the accident.
“I feel like this is harder than being alone and having two kids by yourself while your husband’s deployed,” Jill said.
Devon was in the Marine Corp for nearly a decade and says this is more painful than anything he’s endured.
“Running three miles like I would in the Marine Corp in 20 minutes, and all that sort of stuff, will probably never happen again,” said Devon.
Now, they say getting up the stairs is a ten-minute production.
“Changing your kid’s diaper takes ten minutes, making them dinner, it takes us so long, trying to get them to go to bed, you can’t do anything,” they said.
Neither of them can work, and family members are working around the clock to help them.
“We’re very independent people, so we’re having to depend on everybody, and then having everyone help us with our kids. Not being able to be a parent is painful, it’s the hardest thing to do every day,” Jill added.
Jackson, the driver, has been charged with two felonies and ten misdemeanors.
“One of us could have died and then our kids would have either no parent or one parent,” said Jill.
Meantime, the Phelps are hoping their story serves as a reminder to not drive distracted.
“There are little kids, families, people running, elderly people taking a stroll --they could be us one day,” Jill said.
The Phelps say it will be a long road to recovery but they are just thankful to be alive. If you would like to help them along the road to recovery, visit www.Phelpsfamily.info.
