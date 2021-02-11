Couple captured on surveillance camera stealing rent payments

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Douglasville Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a couple captured on surveillance video stealing rent payments out of the mail slot at the Douglasville Regency Mobile Home Park.
The male was wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and tennis shoes. The female had on a checkered pattern jacket, blue jeans and boots.
They were seen leaving in a newer model Chevrolet Tahoe with no tag.
If anyone has information on the people or vehicle in the photographs, please contact:
Investigator C. Clark at 678-486-1307 or email cclark@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
