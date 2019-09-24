ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in locating armed men who carjacked a couple in southwest Atlanta.
According to police, the carjacking happened on Tuesday, just after midnight, at the Parkview at Coventry Station Apartments off of Greenbriar Parkway.
Police said while the victims were getting groceries out of their vehicle, the couple were approached by several armed men.
The men demanded the victim’s car keys and left in the victim’s silver Dodge Durango.
There were no injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
