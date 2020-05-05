ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s one of the most important days in a couple’s life, but having a Zoom wedding is not exactly what Turner and Cathy had in mind.
“We set it up an hour before the ceremony so everyone was on and thank goodness for my husband who is a techie because he could do all of that with his best friend and I said you handle that and I’ll put a wedding dress on,” Cathy Knapp said.
It’s the latest trend for couples tying the knot amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
“It was obviously not ideal because we would have loved to have hugged our family right after, but it was such a blessing to be able to see their faces and for them to see us exchange vows,” Cathy Knapp said.
The newlyweds chose a backyard ceremony when their wedding venue was forced to close because of the virus.
“You have two choices. You can sulk and be upset; and woe is me, but woe is me for all of us. Everybody is suffering in one way or another and it’s also an opportunity to be creative,” Cathy Knapp said.
“To have that day finally happen and us be able to get married and have that past us I’m just so glad we decided to go through with it,” Turner Knapp said.
To top it off, Mr. and Mrs. Knapp got a surprise drive-by parade after the ceremony from those near and dear to their hearts.
“It literally boils down to what a wedding is about. It’s about you and your spouse committing your love and live to each other,” Cathy Knapp said.
The Knapp’s hope to hold another celebration in august and have everyone join them in person.
