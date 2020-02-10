ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man and woman charged in the death of a Clark-Atlanta University student are due in court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is expected for Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley, both charged in the death of Alexis Crawford, whose body was found in a trash can on November 1 in Exchange Park in Decatur. She died from strangulation.
Brantley and Jones, a couple at the time of the murder were indicted in late January with one count of murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and concealing the death of another. Brantley is also charged with aggravated sodomy for sexually assaulting Crawford.
