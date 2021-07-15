HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An elderly couple in hall county is over $8,000 dollars short tonight after scammers used a sophisticated plan to get in their pockets this week.
CBS46’s Tori Cooper spoke with the couple and the Better Business Bureau about how you can avoid scams.
George Schwartz said he thought he was answering his daughter’s plea for help, “The call came in around 2:17 and it sounded just like my daughter’s voice. She was panicking and crying. She said Dad I hit another car, I was in an accident and the lady in the other car was pregnant.”
Shortly after Schwartz said his daughter said she was being accused of texting and driving, that she had a broken nose, along with a lacerated lip, and she needed him to call the court appointed attorney that was provided to her.
“So I called the number and the man on the other line said yes I am the court appointed attorney. She’s being held and she’ll be up to see the judge in four or five days. If you want to get her out before then you can bail her out.”
Schwartz and his wife Janice said they headed straight to their bank to pull out $8,200 in cash.
“I even asked my husband if it could be a possible scam,” Janice Schwartz said.
Time was ticking, so they entered a numerical code that was provided to them into a PNC Bank branch ATM in Dacula, as instructed. They said they were just focused on getting their daughter’s freedom back.
Two hours later the George said he reached out to his daughter’s phone directly, “I texted her phone and said hello I am just checking to see if you have your phone yet. She responded back saying hello did you mean to send that to me?”
That’s when Schwartz said he realized his daughter was never behind bars and he was now a victim of a common grandparent scam.
The Better Business Bureau is aware of these scams across the country and has this advice.
“Ask common questions that only your family would know, consult other family members, create a codeword with your family, don’t call the number back. Once the money is gone it’s pretty much gone,” Better Business Bureau Spokesperson Simone Williams said.
Gwinnett police records show the Schwartz filled a report with police this week.
The PNC Bank would not confirm whether they were investigating this case.
The Schwartz couple said even though their now empty handed, they are grateful they still have their daughter and a chance to help others avoid this heart wrenching scheme.
“We just don’t want this to happen to anyone else, we don’t want them to get away with it,” Janice Schwartz said.
