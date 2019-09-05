COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- He's creepy, he's naked, and he's in your house. What would you do?
Well one Cobb County couple had to find out the hard way when they awoke to an uninvited guest in their home.
While most wake up to the annoying sound of an alarm clock, on the morning of Sept. 2nd the Zimmerlys heard something a bit different.
“We were laying in bed, it was about 7:30, 7:45 in the morning and we heard the scratching, and I was like 'oh my God we have a raccoon or something in our house',” Misty Zimmerly told CBS46 News.
Excited and still in their pajamas, Mr. and Mrs. Zimmerly followed the scratching noise down the hall. Finally, Mr. Zimmerly discovered the sound was coming from their screened in back porch.
“He opens up the door to surprise the raccoon, and I have a 55-year-old grown man sitting in my hot tub,” Zimmerly explained.
But wait it gets better.
“He is butt naked,” she said.
So they snapped a pic.
“I was petrified.”
The Zimmerlys didn’t like that a stranger broke in their home and decided to have a hot tub party without their permission.
“My husband told me to go get our gun, call 911 and so I did,” Zimmerly explained.
When Cobb County’s finest showed up, the hairy, naked bandit refused to go peacefully.
“He jumped through our screen window and ran up through the backwoods,” Zimmerly added.
Luckily within minutes he was handcuffed and in the back of a patrol car. He's now facing a host of charges including criminal trespass and public indecency.
