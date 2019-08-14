CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A couple discovers piles and piles of FedEx documents inside of a Clayton County storage unit they bought.
Turns out those piles are thousands of personnel documents containing crucial, personal information.
The unit at the Public Storage in Forrest Park was auctioned off on Friday.
When the couple who won the bid went to the unit, it was filled with more than one hundred bins and boxes.
And what they found inside of these bins was shocking!
“It had peoples name, address, phone number, social security number, driver’s license, and job performance.” Says the Couple
Thousands of people's personnel files, some of the boxes in the unit date back to 1999. Boxes are even labeled "destroy in 2008" but clearly they were never destroyed.
The new owner of the unit said, they have tried to contact FedEx on several occasions. After we did our interview they say, FedEx reached out to them and told them to just destroy the files.
We reached out to FedEx and here is their statement:
“FedEx takes this matter very seriously. We are working to secure the documents and investigating why they were stored in this facility.”
