UPDATE: Police have identified the victims to be 70-year-old Delroy Hall and 63-year-old Murline Gregory-Hall. Roswell police are still actively searching for Duane Hall who they say is the son of the deceased.
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people were found dead inside a Roswell home Monday morning and now police are searching for a person of interest.
The Roswell Police Department responded to reports of a double homicide at a home on the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court. Upon arrival, police located two people deceased on the scene. Their cause of death is still under investigation, however the manner is being investigated as homicide, police told CBS46 News.
The identities of the deceased are currently being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.
The person of interest has been identified to be 30-year-old Duane Hall. He is believed to be driving a a dark silver 2019 Toyota Camry bearing GA tag RSC5623.
Police are asking anyone who sees Hall or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Roswell Police Department immediately at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).
