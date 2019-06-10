COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Friday, Cobb County police posted a 'scam alert' to their Facebook page, warning homeowners of suspicious mail about property tax liens.
“They look pretty official, so they have all the information on there of what you owe, tax numbers…”
Jeffrey Hartwell is just one homeowner receiving threatening mail.
“We logged onto Cobb County to check our taxes and make sure we didn't have anything missing, that we missed when we filed,” he told reporter Ashely Thompson.
Hartwell said he doesn't owe tax money.
“They're saying there's a lien on the property,” he said of the letters. “That's how they get you. I can imagine how somebody could be taken advantage of especially when you get this many and it’s overwhelming.”
A Cobb County spokesperson said their records show there was a tax lien in Hartwell's name that was released in February. Hartwell said he owed money from 2017 but that was paid off. He denies paying the amount given by the county.
CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson called one of the phone numbers listed on one of the letters. Someone from a company called The Tax Group picked up.
“When you owe a tax debt, it becomes public information,” said the call taker. “And when it does, companies like mine will obviously send you letters like that saying they will help you out with your tax issue, give us a call.”
Although they claim to knock off IRS debt, CBS46 Consumer Reporter Harry Samler said you should think twice before hiring a business that sends threatening letters.
“If I get a letter like that, that says I owe money to the county or that state, I’m not calling this company. I'll call the county or the state. I'm going to verify it with them.”
To see if you owe the state money, visit Georgia Tax Center or click here.
