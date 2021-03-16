Couple hides in closet after man breaks into southeast Atlanta home

A man is facing charges after Atlanta police say he broke into a southeast Atlanta home early Monday morning.
The couple living at the Dahlgren Street house told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that they woke up to the sound of their alarm and breaking glass.
"We heard a loud noise, it was him trying to kick our door," one of the victims, who didn't want to be identified, said. "I ran out there, met him in the office, tried to get him away , he ended up chasing me back to our bedroom ."
According to police, John Joseph Waterman is now accused of forcing his way into the home.
The couple said they hid in a closet terrified.
"We could hear him going on and on, he was talking to himself," the victim continued. "So we weren't sure if multiple people had come in after him or not, so wanted to stay out of his way."
According to Atlanta police, this wasn't the first house that Waterman went to.
Several home Ring videos posted to social media show him kicking nearby doors, on Dahlgren and Ericson Street.
"We choose to think it's crazy people and crazy times, not someone targeting us for anything," the victim said. "We're just happy to both be safe."
Waterman was arrested and is charged with criminal attempt and burglary.
