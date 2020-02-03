FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three days after being indicted for the 2019 murder of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford, Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley learned that the state would not seek the death penalty.
Jones, 21, the roommate of Crawford, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Brantley, were convicted for the heinous strangulation death of 21-year-old Crawford. Days before her murder she accused her roommate's boyfriend of raping her after they all hung out at the apartment she shared with Jones.
On October 30 the CAU senior went missing, only for her lifeless body to be discovered in a trash can on Nov. 1 in Exchange Park.
Brantley's charges include: murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, concealing the death of another and aggravated sodomy.
Jones' charges include: murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and concealing the death of another.
