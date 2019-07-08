FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Two teenagers trying to gain viewers on their You Tube channel are now charged with staging a kidnapping.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says that 19-year old Christopher Kratzer pretended to abduct 17-year-old Ava Coleman on July 3, and the pair carried the whole thing out near The Collection. Multiple people called 911 to report a young woman had been abducted, saying she was yelling for help after being tied up with her head covered up inside an SUV.
Deupties from Forsyth County as well as an off-duty Gwinnett County Police Officer and Johns Creek Police all responded to try to help the woman they thought was in desperate need of help.
After the pair were stopped by officers, the investigation quickly revealed they were actually filming the entire thing. Both were charged with reckless conduct and raising a false public alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.