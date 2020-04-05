TALLAPOOSA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A person who tested positive for coronavirus refused to self-quarantine and is now hospitalized, according to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.
Police say the person's girlfriend refused to be tested and went out into the public. A judge signed an order for her to stay quarantined, but police say she refused to comply. She was hospitalized for non-COVID-19 reasons on Sunday.
“It is vital that citizens who are diagnosed with or are exposed to this virus do the right thing and self quarantine”, said Chief Deputy McSwain. “If you go out you could infect others who have to be out working. We must protect our citizens.”
Investigators are currently going through surveillance video of stores the pair might have visited. They say there's a chance both people could face charges.
