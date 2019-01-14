EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46)- An East Point couple was reunited with their dog, Beans, ten days after they say their local police department accidentally let him out.
Dr. Ronald Tolbert, the veterinarian at Red Oak Animal Hospital, says a Good Samaritan found him nearby and brought him here.
Thanks to CBS46 and social media -- they say they recognized the dog and were able to find the owner.
“He sent me three pictures, and I’m like, that’s my dog,” said Brittany Buford.
Buford almost didn’t believe it when she got the call Saturday morning from Red Oak Animal Hospital.
“I didn’t want to go down there and get my hopes up,” Buford said.
She says East Point police accidentally let out her Shih Tzu, Beans, on January 2nd while they were checking out her home.
Ten days later -- Beans was back.
“He brought him out and he just hopped in my arms,” added Buford.
Dr. Tolbert says a man found the dog on a nearby street and brought him in.
“We took a good at him, and thought…hmmm, we know this dog,” said Dr. Tolbert.
Thanks to CBS46 news and social media –they found him.
“And there he was, I said that looks just like him,” Dr. Tolbert said.
Dr. Tolbert says they normally wouldn’t look around online for an owner, but says they recognized beans thanks to all the publicity.
“Most of our clients, they considered their pets like their babies, I have pet parents who don’t have children, and that’s all they have, so there’s a deep companionship there…you just can’t break that bond,” Dr. Tolbert added.
He called the number listed online and told them he had their dog.
“That was like the best news ever,” Buford said.
“The news, they only think you report negative stories or bad stories, but this was a positive story and it turned out really, really well, thanks to you guys and social media,” added Brittany’s wife, Rashedia.
Dr. Tolbert and the Bufords say to get your dog microchipped.
The Bufords did it as soon as they got Beans back and say it only took 20 minutes.
