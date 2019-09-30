ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Imagine — on what’s supposed to be the best day of your life, your wedding, you find out your card box was stolen.
“I just couldn’t imagine someone would do this to us on our wedding day,” said the groom, Cedric Aaron.
Raquel and Cedric Aaron invited 150 of their closest friends and family to The Briar on September 21st.
“We were so excited, had been planning for it almost a year,” said the bride, Raquel Aaron.
Everything went perfectly, until they went to bring their card box home.
“When we were leaving the venue, we realized the card box was empty,” Raquel added.
It seemed strange, so they asked some guests if they left any cards in the box.
“Come to find out, they started telling us they left cards with money, checks, and gift cards, and things of that nature inside the box,” Raquel said, “That’s what’s really the most important for us, the sentimental messages our guests left for us, encouraging us for our marriage, and those are things we will never be able to read now.”
They believe someone took it while the ceremony took place outside, and there are no cameras inside.
“There’s so much going on during the wedding, especially for the bride and groom, we can’t be everywhere,” added Cedric.
They reached out to the venue’s management to tell them what happened.
“She said, what’s the problem? And I said, all of our wedding cards were stolen, and she responded with, “wow,” said Raquel.
The couple paid nearly $4,000 for the venue, which was supposed to include security, per their contract.
“I feel like they dropped the ball in providing adequate security during our wedding ceremony,” Raquel said.
The Aarons were heartbroken and reached out to CBS46 when the venue’s management team didn’t try to rectify the situation.
“We do think the venue is liable, especially when security was supposed to be provided,” said Raquel.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to The Briar and management told her they have reached a confidential agreement but would not make any further comments regarding this matter.
“We want this to be put out, being that it’s wedding season, maybe this will help future couples in not allowing part of their wedding to be stolen,” said Cedric.
