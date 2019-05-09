ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At one dollar a bottle, teenagers around Atlanta can make pretty good money selling water.
“I really think it's a good idea for the young kids to find something different to do other than what's known in different neighborhoods,” one man told reporter Ashley Thompson.
You'll often see them right off the interstate, capitalizing on buildup at traffic lights.
“It keeps them from doing negative things,” said one man named James. “It helps them keep money in their pockets.”
On Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. two teenagers selling bottled in southwest Atlanta gave the line of work a bad rap. Atlanta police said a woman exiting I-285 onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was asked to buy water. According to the incident report, when she declined, one of the teens threw a bottle at her.
Police said the woman left but came back with her husband to speak with the teens. Officers said that's when one of the young men opened fire.
“I think that was really bad because you can’t make people buy water,” said Shirley Davenport. “If somebody doesn't want it, just let them go.”
Fortunately, the couple was not struck.
Atlanta police tracked down the teens responsible, charging a 15-year-old with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A 17-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats.
“I buy it,” said a man named Michael. “I always try to encourage and contribute to it and support it but I don't give myself a chance to get too close to that because like I said, it is millennials and you never exactly what you're getting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.