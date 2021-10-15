ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A couple walking back to their hotel in Acworth after enjoying dinner at a local restaurant were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.
Marie, 73, and her husband Ernest Collins, 78, were struck on Highway 92 near Northpoint Parkway at around 7:42 p.m. Thursday.
The pair was visiting from Chicago. Cherokee Sheriff's Office says they were not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision and the area was poorly lit. The driver reportedly did render aid and called 9-1-1.
Marie died at the scene. Her husband, Ernest, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities say the driver is not facing charges at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
