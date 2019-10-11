WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE USED IN THIS ARTICLE
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A simple kiss in Atlanta's Woodruff Park sparked an anti-gay tirade.
CBS46's Porfirio Fernando Castillo was doing a profile on an Atlanta gay couple that is not afraid to show their affection in public.
Cameron Michael Williams and Emilio Vincent Coirini were kissing in the park when a man started circling them while saying, "F****** faggots!"
An Atlanta Police officer stepped in to keep the man away from the couple.
"To be honest, I wasn't the least bit surprised about what happened back there," Coirini told CBS46 News.
Williams was preparing to defend himself when the police officer stepped in.
"I'm a wrestler, I'm a boxer, just because I'm gay doesn't mean I can't fight," Williams said.
The couple has become used to having people hurl gay slurs at them in public.
"If you think that calling me a faggot is a big deal?! I've been called faggot more times than you have had coffee for breakfast," Coirini said.
