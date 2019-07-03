PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a video many of us have seen on social media, a contractor shows up for work with a large Confederate flag hanging from the back of his truck.
The job was at an African American family’s home. What happened next has the world wide web buzzing.
“Hi, you know what, I do apologize, I know you’ve come from a very long way but, we’re going to use someone else,” said Alison Brown when she noticed the flag.
It was a peaceful confrontation over the confederate flag. It’s also a confrontation the Brown family said needed to happen immediately.
“She’s upset with the flag," said Zeke Brown. "No I’m beyond upset with the flag. You can continue to believe what you believe but I can’t pay you for your services,” Alison explained.
It’s the firing that has everyone watching on social media.
Alison and Zeke told CBS46 they found a contractor on Facebook Market Place. On Saturday he showed up with a big surprise hanging from the back of his truck.
“It was a huge flag to say the least,” Zeke explained.
“I felt violated,” Alison added.
The family told CBS46 they wanted to respond to that violation in the right way.
“As a black woman there is this negative connotation with the angry black woman. I can be stern and calm and get my point across,” Brown explained.
That point was clear.
“I can’t change my color, he can’t change the fact that he brought that flag to my house, but I can and will control where my dollar goes and my dollar will not go to anyone who represents such hate,” Brown said.
A few minutes after leaving, the contractor messaged the family explaining he was unaware the Brown’s had a problem with the Confederate flag. Zeke says that made the incident a teachable moment.
Brown replied, “That flag makes African American, people of color, very uncomfortable. It was not a good time in history for us.”
Brown said the contractor never responded.
We reached out to the contractor to give him a chance to share his side of the story. He never responded.
