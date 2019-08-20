CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police have released surveillance video showing a man and woman wanted in a series of vehicle thefts in Carroll County.
The video captured the pair outside of a convenience store on Cascade Drive in west Atlanta.
They were allegedly using credit cards stolen from vehicles in Carrollton.
If you recognize the couple, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
