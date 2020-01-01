MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, Bryan Robins and Amanda Hall welcomed their son, Luke James Wall, into the world.
He is the first WellStar Health System baby of the new decade, born at Kennestone Hospital.
Wall was due January 4th, but says Luke arrived early.
“I went to my doctor, and my blood pressure had been high, so he sent me on over, and it just panned out perfectly,” Wall said.
Wall and her fiance, Bryan Robins, planned on a quiet evening celebrating with their two-year-old son, Jake. But that quickly changed.
“It was kind of neat to spend New Year’s here, and see the birth of my child, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said Robins.
Wall and Robins were shocked when hospital staff told them their son was the first baby of the new year, and decade in the WellStar Health System, which consists of seven hospitals.
“He was born at 12:44 am, so we didn’t even think he’d be the first, but he was the first,” Wall added. “Yeah, the rest of his life, he’ll probably hate it, we’ll tell all his friends and his girlfriends the story.”
On top of that, they laughed about a connection both their sons now have to the holiday.
“Our first son, he was conceived on New Year’s, and now he’s born on New Year’s,” Wall said with a chuckle, “All good things happen on this holiday!”
They spent 12 hours at Kennestone Hospital, where they received presents and sparkling punch to ring in the New Year, but the greatest gift of all is their new baby boy.
“You get a party two days in a row,” Wall whispered to her son.
“Happy and healthy, so, you can’t really ask for more,” added Robins.
“It was amazing, it was a perfect day, it really was, it was perfect in every way,” Wall said.
Luke is also the first baby to receive a literacy packet as part of the hospital’s new community initiative titled, “Legacy of Love and Learning”, which aims to improve literacy in greater Atlanta and beyond by providing early access to books.
Developed in partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Marietta, Smyrna and Atlanta-Brasil, the new literacy program will give every baby born at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in 2020 a literacy packet and baby book.
