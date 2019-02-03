ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Two deserving people in town this weekend are getting the VIP treatment.
Kristin and Stuart Close won the American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch sweepstakes package, including two tickets to the Super Bowl, entry to multiple parties and a meet and greet with half-time performers, Maroon 5.
“We had already made plans with friends to watch at their house for Sunday night, but those plans changed pretty quick,” said Stuart Close.
The couple traveled to Atlanta from Vermont this weekend for the big game.
“We’re trying to take it all in,” Stuart added.
Kristin entered the sweepstakes when she saw the price of actual tickets, which were several thousand dollars.
“I was just by chance looking for, just to see, what it would cost to go to the Super Bowl, so I was online looking at seats, and saw it was crazy expensive to go,” Kristin said. “I just clicked the button and decided to donate the money there, knowing we really wouldn’t have a chance, but it just seemed like it was a cause we needed to support.”
The American Cancer Society is celebrating a decade of partnership with the NFL and Crucial Catch campaign.
“To date they’ve raised almost 18.5 million dollars, and those funds goes to support early detection in underserved communities,” said American Cancer Society Chief Development and Marketing Officer, Sharon Byers.
Stuart is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2012, had two surgeries to remove it and 30 days of radiation.
“We all know someone that has been affected by cancer,” said Kristin.
Out of more than 10,000 entries, Kristin and Stuart got the call to come down for the big game and boy were they ready! The couple hasn’t taken a vacation in about 20 years.
“We just feel like we’re so lucky to still be going, we’d like to contribute to help make good results for other people,” Stuart said. “This is a great way to contribute, and you’ve got a slim chance of winning Super Bowl tickets, so it was a bonus no matter what.”
Now, these Patriots fans can cross “attend a super bowl” off their bucket list.
