ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angela Adeleke and her fiancé Deric Mcnealy are yet another couple scrambling to find a wedding venue at the last minute. They were supposed to marry at Suada Studio in May but cannot get in touch with anyone there.

“I went on Facebook and that’s when I found there were other women just like me,” Adeleke explained.

Adeleke said they have paid $5,500 toward their wedding so far, but now Suada Studio appears ti be closed. The phone number is disconnected and the owner is nowhere to be found.

“There have been rumors that maybe she’s out of the country,” Adeleke said. “It’s just been this whole nightmare.”

Property management tells CBS46 News that Suada Studio is behind on rent and that eviction proceedings have started.

“I feel terrible for what these people are going through,” said CBS46 consumer reporter Harry Samler, also known as ‘Better Call Harry.’

Harry has seen it all and said the likelihood these couples will get their money back is low.

“They’re going to have to get in line with the creditors to get their money back,” he explained. “First, they have to get a ruling from a court and after that they have to collect.”

CBS46 was told that Suada Studio encouraged payment with cashier’s checks or bank drafts. Hindsight is 20/20 but Harry said to always make big purchases with a credit card.

“A reputable business is going to allow you to use a credit card because that gives you some protection,” added Samler.

“We’ve already spent like a year planning for this wedding and now we’re scrambling trying to find a venue and also all of our funds are tied up in Suada Studio,” Adeleke said.