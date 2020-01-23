ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Couples are left without a wedding venue and thousands of dollars after a Buckhead event venue appears to have shut down.
“The fact that it was all inclusive was probably the number one reason we chose it,” said Roselyn Berry.
Berry and her fiancé, Christian Bufford, told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that they have paid nearly $20,000 to get married at Suada Studio in April.
“Porsha Williams from the Real Housewives of Atlanta had her baby shower there and it was gorgeous,” Berry explained.
While Suada Studio has hosted gorgeous events in the past, the venue appears to have closed without notice.
“The last payment was November 30th,” said Ivy Roden, another bride-to-be. “The communication stopped right after that.”
Roden said she is now out $10,000 for her August wedding.
“To us it feels like they knew something and instead of reaching out when this could have been prevented, nobody did,” said Roden.
Some customers said they were once communicating with a woman named Toke Adetayo, who describes herself online as the venue’s ‘event architect.’ The secretary of state lists her as the business ‘organizer.’
“I’ve heard that she’s behind on rent,” Roden said. “Something in her personal life between her and her husband, she might be getting a divorce.”
CBS46 went to Adetayo’s former employer and two listed addresses for her but had no luck so we called the registered agent listed under the business. He claimed to have nothing to do with Stauda Studio.
“I know the person that owns that place but I never authorized anyone to put my name there,” he told Thompson by phone.
“90 percent of our guests, probably 95 percent of our guests are flying in from out of town,” said Bufford. “Neither one of us comes from families with money.”
Now some couples are left out of a venue and without a lot of money.
“This is like one of the lowest, lowest things that you can do to someone,” Berry said.
