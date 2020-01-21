CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Clayton County twins accused of beating a woman with a frying pan had their court cases continued to February 20.
Attorneys for Kyra and Tyra Faison said they want to subpoena a witness. The 19-year-old twins have hired private attorneys.
Police said the twins kicked open a woman’s door, kicked the woman in the head and beat her with a frying pan.
Officers said they then dragged the woman out of her home, took her car keys and phone while punching her.
The twins were put on Clayton County’s Most Wanted List before being captured.
They remain in jail.
Their next court date is February 20.
