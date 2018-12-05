Atlanta, GA (AP) A court-ordered repeat of a primary election for a northeast Georgia legislative seat is too close to declare a winner.
Republican state Rep. Dan Gasaway faced GOP challenger Chris Erwin in a rematch Tuesday, more than six months after the original election was tainted by voters casting ballots in the wrong race.
Unofficial election returns Tuesday showed Erwin leading by just a handful of votes out of more than 7,000 total. Election officials said several provisional ballots were outstanding.
A Superior Court judge ordered the election redone after Habersham County officials acknowledged mapping mistakes assigned some voters to the wrong House district.
The 28th District House seat includes about half of Habersham County as well as Banks and Stephens counties in Georgia's northeast corner.
Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.